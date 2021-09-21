Hundreds of group home workers threaten to strike on Oct. 5

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — About 500 unionized group home workers in Connecticut are threatening to walk off the job next month if settlements aren’t reached on new labor contracts.

The New England Health Care Employees Union delivered strike notices to Whole Life Inc. and Network Inc. About 70 locations could be affected.

The union’s contract deadline is Oct. 5. The threatened strike comes more than three months after state officials authorized over $180 million to increase wages and benefits for group home workers who help people with developmental disabilities. Contract talks, however, have faltered with these two remaining agencies.