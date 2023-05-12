WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of new apartments are about to go online on the Hartford and West Hartford line.



A former convent for the sisters of St. Joseph is the centerpiece of One Park – a 70 million development. The project is the brainchild of Lexington Partners and Alan Lazowski of LAZ Parking.



The tenants will be part of the Park Road neighborhood of West Hartford and close to the Parkville neighborhood in Hartford.