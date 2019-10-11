Hundreds of road closures, extra security for Hartford Marathon

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Security is tightening up and streets are closing down in Hartford to get ready for Saturday’s marathon.

In Bushnell Park, 75,000 people will turnout Saturday morning for the Hartford Marathon. It’s an event that doesn’t only impact downtown Hartford but neighboring towns as well.

“The Hartford Marathon is our biggest event every year,” said Paul Cicero, Lt., Hartford Police Department.

Related: Preparations underway for Hartford Marathon

From hundreds of road closures, to thousands of spectators and runners, the capital city is gearing up for its largest event: The Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon.

For police, it means all hands on deck.

“About 300 plus are going to be working it,” said Cicero.

For participants like Katie Martin, who took to running after becoming a mom, it’s a celebration of all things health and wellness

“I just wanted something to do just for me, for my health, and to show my kids you can do anything you set your mind to,” said Martin.

Crossing the finish line is worth all the training.

“It feels great to finish anything,” said Martin.

The event is put on entirely by volunteers

“We raise a ton of money for charity that we don’t actually raise. Our runners raise that money,” said Beth Shluger, CEO & President Hartford Marathon Foundation.

And with so many flocking to the city, it benefits to the local economy as well.

“To the tune of 14 or 15 million dollars a year,” said Shluger.

But for those just looking to get out on Saturday, be warned: the marathon includes 42 miles of road closures starting at 7:30 in the morning.

“Hundreds of road closures not just Hartford, but West Hartford, East Hartford, South Windsor,” said Cicero.

For more information on road closures and all things Hartford Marathon, click here.