Hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Wethersfield tree company

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen from a Wethersfield tree company Thursday night.

The owner and his employees: devastated. And they still have many jobs left to do this year.

Bruce Graver has been in business with Graver Tree Inc. for over 25 years, and says nothing like this has ever happened to him before.

Graver tells News 8 someone broke into his business, stole equipment, and loaded it up into a company truck and drove off.

Graver says he came in to work Friday morning on Silastine Highway to start the day and prepare for the jobs ahead when he noticed one of his chipper trucks was gone in addition to thousands of dollars worth of tree equipment like saws, chains, and blowers.

All taken from his garage.

Graver says whoever was involved isn’t just hurting him, but hurting the men who work at Graver Tree who work to earn an honest living.