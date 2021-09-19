Hundreds of trucks expected to gather in East Hartford for ‘Wishes-on-Wheels’ event

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Hundreds of trucks will be gathering Sunday morning for the 22nd annual “Wishes-on-Wheels” truck convoy to raise money for the Make-a-Wish foundation.

The non-profit organization “Wishes-on-Wheels” hosts a family-friendly truck convoy that brings together families, friends, and community members to support children with life-threatening medical conditions.

About 500 trucks will meet at Rentschler Field and depart along a parade route on Interstate-84 and Interstate-384 around 9:30 a.m. The parade will be followed by family fun activities for the wish families.

To date, “Wishes-on-Wheels” has donated $1,820,000 to Make-a-Wish Connecticut and in 2019 hosted 671 trucks.