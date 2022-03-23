HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds gathered at the state Capitol in Hartford Wednesday for the first Connecticut March for Life.

These marches are usually held in Washington, D.C. each year, but this year, they also decided to come to some state capitols.

“Your posters say, ‘love life, choose life.’ That is what is bringing us together today,” said Archbishop Leonard Blair with the Hartford Archdiocese.

“Would you march so that abortion becomes unthinkable?” asked Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Defense and Education Fund. The crowd answered with a resounding “yes.”

Inside the statehouse, lawmakers are considering two House bills. One could allow advanced practitioners to perform abortions, while the other addresses issues that could arise if someone from a state that does not allow abortions comes to Connecticut to have one.

“In Texas, for example, their law says that anyone can sue someone who helps assist a Texas resident in getting an abortion and so we want to ensure our providers here in Connecticut are protected,” said Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, (D) West Hartford.

Wednesday’s march comes as the U.S. Supreme Court considers reversing Roe V. Wade, which bans states from outlawing abortions in the first trimester of pregnancy.

“In 1990 the state codified that horrible decision into our state statutes,” said Peter Wolfgang of the Family Institute of Connecticut.

Even if Roe V. Wade is overturned, women in Connecticut will still have the right to choose abortion but the battles may be far from over.

“If and when Roe V. Wade is overturned, the fight does go to the states,” said Gilchrest, who is co-chair of the Public Health committee on which State Rep. Lezlye Zupkus also sits.

“I am pro choice and I choose life,” Zupkus said.

Connecticut is one of five states where these more local March for Life rallies are being held this year.