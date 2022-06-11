HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Across the country people are marching for their lives, speaking out against the gun violence epidemic in America and demanding Congress pass reforms.

In Connecticut, hundreds showed up at rallies throughout the state, from Hartford to Newtown, to demand lawmakers take action to try to prevent another mass shooting from happening in the country.

In Newtown, young and old packed the front of the middle school to make their voices heard – a place that has experienced the impact of gun violence first hand. Nearly ten years ago, a gunman took the lives of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

A survivor of the shooting said she’s not surprised another school was attacked.

“I am sick of feeling afraid in my own place of learning, I am sick of watching my fellow students being killed week by week in a place that is meant to produce the ability to achieve a dream.”

In Hartford, the fight continued with a march to the State Capitol from Bushnell Park. The Liutenant Government was in attendance, as well as U.S. and state lawmakers, as high school students shared their fears living in a time when gun violence affects too many lives.

“Gun violence is so prevalent in America that to remember where you were, to remember every detail of every shooting is to remember where you were every moment of every single day, every day in the year,” Valli Pendyala, vice chair of Future Leaders and Politics at South Windsor High School said.

Those at the rallies stressed the action doesn’t end with these marches and urged people to register to vote.