HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of people welcomed the giant puppet “Little Amal” to the streets of downtown Hartford on Tuesday.

Amal the puppet depicts the image of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee. Artists are carrying Amal in order to share her story and message across the country.

Amal’s message is not to forget all of those who have been displaced by global wars and conflict.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin presented Amal with a patchwork scarf made by the Hartford community.

Amal’s visit symbolizes the capital city’s support for refugee and immigrant communities.