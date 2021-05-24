Husband of South Windsor mom to appear in court facing manslaughter charge

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The husband of South Windsor mom Jessica Edwards will face a judge in Manchester Monday morning.

It all came together in a matter of hours on Friday. Police said Hutchinson cooperated with investigators looking into Jessica’s disappearance. Edwards’ body was found on East Hartford on Friday afternoon. 22-year-old Tahj Hutchinson was arrested that night and was charged with manslaughter in connection to her death.

She had been missing for nearly two weeks. She was a young mother to a 7-month-old child and went missing the day after Mother’s Day. The couple’s baby is safe with relatives.

South Windsor police and state police conducted numerous searches: three cars, a condo, a house, and wooded areas were all part of the investigation. Family and members of the community conducted searches as well. Ultimately, police said they were able to track a cell phone.

Loved ones and the community held a vigil to honor Edwards Saturday in South Windsor.

Hutchinson is being held on a $1 million bond.

