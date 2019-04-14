Hydrants to be flushed in Bristol throughout the week
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) - The Bristol Water Department will be flushing hydrants during the week.
The department released a schedule showing the days and areas where the flushing will take place:
Monday, April 15, Tuesday, April 16, and Wednesday, April 17
Broad Street, Central Street, East Main Street, Gina Street, Kenney Street, Lincoln Avenue, Pine Street, Lyons Road, Redstone Street, Marion Street, Overlook Avenue, Rogers Road, Wooster Court, Washington Street, Frederick Street, Twining Street, Anderson Avenue, Church Street and Academy Street.
Tuesday, April 16, Wednesday, April 17 and Thursday, April 18
Washington Street, Garden Terrace, Circle Street, Camp Street, Rowe Place, Vernon Street, Fair Street, Genovese Drive, Robertson Street, Georgetown Road, Nicholas Court, Nicholas Drive, Stafford Avenue, Meadowbrook Drive, Sunset Drive, Root Avenue, Douglas Road, Manross Road and surrounding areas.
Officials said to expect low pressure and discolored water for short periods afterwards.
It is recommended that residents refrain from washing their clothes during this period.
For more information, click here.
