I-84 east in West Hartford closed due to crash involving state trooper, suspect in custody

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 eastbound in West Hartford is closed Thursday night due to a crash involving a state trooper.

Connecticut Department of Transportation reported Thursday, as of 10:10 p.m, I-84 east in West Hartford is closed between Exits 43-44 due to police activity.

Troop H reports the shutdown as drivers get on to Exit 42 is the result of a crash involving a state trooper. Minor injuries have been reported, but police say the tropper was not seriously injured.

The suspect involved is currently in custody.

The cause of the accident has not yet been reported. This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.

