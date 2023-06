NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 in New Britain is closed in both directions after a car crash, according to state police.

Westbound and Eastbound lanes near Exit 37 were closed, nut have now reopened.

Serious injuries were reported.

The accident was reported around 8:20 p.m., according to the Department of Transportation.

Police did not provide an estimation as to when the highway will be reopened.