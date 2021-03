HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three right lanes on I-84 westbound in Hartford are closed Sunday due to a two-car crash.

The crash occurred between Exits 50-48. It was reported to police at 7:16 p.m.

No word yet on any injuries.

Police are on the scene.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.