PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – A wrong-way driver caused a crash on I-84 westbound in Plainville on Wednesday afternoon.

State police said around 2 p.m., troopers were advised of a wrong-way driver on I-84 westbound in the area of exit 33, which caused a crash.

Entrapment and serious injuries were reported, according to state police.

The highway was shut down between exits 35 and 33. It has since reopened.

