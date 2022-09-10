HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – After being closed for more than three years, Exit 28 on I-91 north in Hartford has reopened.

The exit ramp closed on June 3, 2019 as part of the Charter Oak Bridge Project. On Friday night, Connecticut Department of Transportation crews removed the orange overhead closed banner, concrete barriers and yellow temporary attenuators. Then, they painted lines.

Courtesy: CT DOT

“The Charter Oak Bridge Project improves safety by reducing bottlenecks and delays in the area,” DOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said. “By adjusting the roadway and ramps, and rehabbing the bridges, safety and reliability concerns are being addressed.”

According to the DOT, approximately 80,000 drivers drive through the area daily and have experienced delays, slowed or stopped traffic backed up onto the highway leading to crashes. The new ramp leading to route 5/15 southbound is expected to improve safety and reduce delays in the area.

The DOT cautions that work crews will remain in the area for several more weeks and advises motorists to slow down, keep a safe distance and stay alert in work zones.