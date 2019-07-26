I-91 Northbound in Rocky Hill to be closed for bridge repair

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Department of Transportation has issued a motorist reminder for Sunday, July 28.

Beginning at 1 a.m. and ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday, I-91 Northbound in Rocky Hill will be closed due to construction.

The construction project is underway to facilitate the Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) activities associated with the replacement of bridges carrying Route 160 over I-91.

During the closure, traffic will be diverted using exit 23, West Street, and exit 24, Route 99, Main Street/Silas Deane Highway.