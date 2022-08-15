Video provided by Johnny Vassel Jr.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – I-91 Southbound is closed in East Windsor between exits 44 and 42 due to a crash, according to authorities.

The fiery crash involved a tractor-trailer, and there are no reports of any other vehicles involved at this time. There are also no reports of any injuries.

Officials said the crash was reported late Sunday night, just before 11:30 p.m. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Check News 8’s Live Traffic Map for up-to-date traffic conditions in this area.

Follow News 8 for more updates on this developing story.