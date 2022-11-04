Overturned tractor-trailer spills bales of hay onto I-91S in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-91 South in Hartford are closed on Friday due to an overturned tractor-trailer crash, which ended in bales of hay being spilled onto the highway.

Connecticut State Police stated that exit 30, the on-ramp to I-84 East, is closed due to the “impromptu hayfield” that is now covering the roadway.

Apparently, the tractor-trailer was transporting large bales of hay. The debris has completely blocked the on-ramp from other cars.

No injuries have been reported on the scene, according to police. They have not released any further information on the crash.

