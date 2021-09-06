‘I will get justice for my uncle’: Family of Hartford hit-and-run victim demands justice following his death

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A family in New Britain is demanding justice after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. Hartford Police said Josue Colon was on an electric scooter when he was struck by a car on Maple Avenue.

“You will not walk away from this the way you did that night,” said Mya Otero, Colon’s niece.

Otero told News 8 he was the rock of their family and always put others first.

“He was just amazing,” said Otero. “You did not deserve to go like that. It wasn’t your time.”

The 39-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run while riding an electric scooter through Hartford on Sunday morning. Police said patrol officers were flagged down by someone shortly before 1 a.m. letting them know a person on an electric scooter had been struck by a car on Maple Avenue. When police arrived, they found Colon in a parking lot and an electric scooter lying in the road nearby.

“You will pay for what you did,” said Otero. “You will pay for the heartbreak you’ve done to my family. You will pay for taking him away from his two beautiful girls. You will pay for taking a brother, a son, an uncle. You will pay.”

Hartford Police said the driver took off and is yet to be found. The car was found on Wethersfield Avenue, but no one was inside.

“Me and my family will get justice for him,” said Otero. “No matter what it takes.”

A full reconstruction of the crash is being done by the Crime Scene Division. Anyone with any information about this incident is being asked to call Hartford Police’s tip line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

The scooter Colon was riding was not a LINK Scooter, which are scooters that can be found in Hartford.