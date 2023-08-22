ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s not summer without ice cream, and Rocky Hill has a new option to add to the mix.

Salem Valley Farms Ice Cream has been serving freshly made ice cream in Salem since 1988. But, now, customers in Rocky Hill can also have a taste.

Although the location is new, the tradition remains the same.

“We use premium ingredients, we never skimp on quality,” Tara Vines with Salem Valley Farms Ice Cream said. “We have the same ice cream makers who’ve been making the ice cream for 30 years are still involved.”

The Rocky Hill location on Silas Deane Highway officially opened its door on Tuesday.