Conn. (WTNH) – The iconic Oscar Meyer’s Frankmobile, previously known as the Wienermobile, will be making planned stops in multiple towns in Hartford County.

According to the tracker website, the 27-foot-long hot dog-shaped vehicle will be coming to Big Y stores in Manchester and Rocky Hill on Wednesday.

The vehicle will then travel to Simsbury and Avon on Thursday and then will make its final stop at the Dream Ride Experience in Farmington on Friday.

The famous vehicle first was introduced in 1936 and then recently changed its name to “Frankmobile” in May 2023.

