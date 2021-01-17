‘I’d rather us overprepare’: State Police, National Guard ramp up security at capital with only days to go before inauguration

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After the breach of the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, Connecticut officials have ramped up security around our state capitol in Hartford ahead of the presidential inauguration.

Trooper Jose Dorelus of the CT State Police told News 8 Sunday, “We learned about the possibility of arm protest at all 50 state capitals.”

Capital Avenue in Hartford was shut down Sunday. Dump trucks filled with sand and blockades closing roads ringing the capital and legislative office buildings. State police K-9s and their handler‘s patrolled the grounds around the capital.

No protesters showed up at the capital Sunday, but the state is ready for any that come this week as the inauguration approaches on Wednesday.

“Lawmakers came to us with tips that needed to be vetted out; citizens came to us with tips that needed to be vetted out, and they were. And major crimes has been working nonstop in vetting those tips out,” Trooper Dorelus added.

One of the reasons the state went all out, above and beyond the normal security measures, is because they lost an important part of their intelligence recently: social media. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have started pulling violent, anti-government threats along with other websites.

Brian Foley of the CSP said, “Law-enforcement lost an arm of their intelligence gathering, just an arm, a big one but they have other ways of doing it. There is a whole other side to the web to look at, and a lot of other things going on.”

Often times we talk about the security that you can’t see, the security behind the scenes. We were given permission to shoot a garage that is a staging area behind the scenes were state troopers park their cars. There are multiple layers of cars parked throughout the garage we got to see, as well as multiple layers of security that you can see, others you can’t see; the layer you can’t see is very large.

Foley said, “I don’t believe that you can overprepare for this type of situation. I would much rather be here next Friday telling you that we overprepared, as opposed to saying that we under prepared.”

So how long are we going to see the Connecticut National Guard in front of the LLB and around the capital, with state police at the perimeters? It is hard to tell. they say there will be some sort of security measures in place up to and through inauguration day Wednesday.

A cautious, but significant scale back of law enforcement resources underway in many CT locations. Still, many levels of resources to remain on watch through the coming days. pic.twitter.com/urrIAR1yxM — Brian Foley (@LtFoley) January 17, 2021

Foley tweeted an image Sunday afternoon writing, “A cautious, but significant scale back of law enforcement resources underway in may Connecticut locations. Still, many levels of resources to remain on watch through the coming days.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin also releasing a statement saying, in part, “We will not accept or tolerate violence or mob aggression of any kind. And in the wake of the unprecedented attack on our nation’s Capitol last week, we will be taking extra precautions, along with our state and federal partners.”