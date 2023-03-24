HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello died earlier this month at 100-years-old. Now, the public is invited to honor the late mayor at her funeral.

Calling hours will commence between 4 to 7 p.m. at the Dillon-Baxtyer Funeral Home in Wethersfield at 1276 Berlin Tpke. on Friday. The funeral is set to take place on Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick/St. Anthony Catholic Church at 285 Church St. in Hartford.

A live link to the church stream to view the funeral can be found here.

A burial will follow the funeral at Cedar Hill Cemetary in Hartford.

The public is open to attend Uccello’s funeral. Anyone is welcome to share a memory of Uccello online at the funeral’s website.

Uccello passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 12. She was the second-oldest of five daughters within a close-knit Italian family.

Read her obituary here.