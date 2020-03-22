Inbound aircraft emergency reported at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — An inbound aircraft headed to Bradley International Airport has reportedly signaled an emergency situation on-board Sunday morning.

According to Bradley Media Relations, American Airlines Flight 3200 traveling from Chicago reported an emergency mechanism problem en route to BIA.

The emergency was reported to be for a smoke condition indicator light.

Firefighters from Bradley and 103 Airlift Wing were on standby for the inbound plane on runway 6.

Bradley reports the aircraft landed safely at their airport at approximately 10 a.m. and there was no impact to airport operations.