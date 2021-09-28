Indigenous Peoples Day to replace Columbus Day in Hartford next month

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Indigenous Peoples Day will replace Columbus Day in the Capital City in October. The City Council voted in favor of the move Monday night.

Our news partners at the Hartford Courant reported that vote could also impact city memorials named after Columbus.

The city took down its statue of the Italian explorer last year which stood near the Capitol for years.

There is also a proposal to rename Columbus Boulevard, which is the address of News 8’s Hartford studio.

In the meantime, Indigenous Peoples Day in October will include events supporting native culture in Hartford.

