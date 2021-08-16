Indoor mask policy implemented at Dillon Stadium regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fans and stadium personnel will be required to wear a mask in indoor areas of Dillon Stadium at all times regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

The requirement, which was implemented in accordance with the City of Hartford’s recent mask mandate, was announced in a tweet by Hartford Athletic Monday.

The indoor mask policy includes and is not limited to the Brignole Vineyards Cantina and bathrooms throughout the stadium.

Masks are not required outdoors for those who are fully vaccinated.

“Hartford Athletic will continue to work closely with health experts and state and local government officials to maintain a safe and enjoyable gameday experience for fans, staff and players,” the tweet read.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Oakdale, Xfinity Theatres requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test beginning October 4

News /

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy speaks out after Taliban takeover in Kabul

News /

'We need to rescue everyone we can': Hartford mayor, Navy vet speaks out after Taliban takeover in Kabul

News /

Blood drive honors life of fallen Burlington firefighter

News /

Bristol man dies after crash on I-84 Eastbound near Exit 46 in Hartford

News /

DMV driving test backlog due to COVID now complicated by retirements and start of school

News /
More Hartford
Hartford Athletic on WCTX
Date Opponent Time
7/24 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
7/31 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
8/4 vs. Miami FC 7:00pm
8/7 @ Colorado Springs Switchbacks 9:00pm
8/13 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30pm
8/17 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
8/22 @ Miami FC 7:30pm
8/28 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm
9/1 vs. Charleston Battery 7:00pm
9/4 @ New York Red Bulls II 7:00pm
9/11 @ Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
9/18 @ Loudoun United FC 7:00pm
9/25 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:00pm
9/30 vs. Charlotte Independence 8:00pm
10/6 @ New Mexico United 9:00pm
10/10 @ Charleston Battery 2:00pm
10/15 vs. Loudoun United FC 11:00am
10/22 vs. Charlotte Independence 7:00pm
10/30 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds 7:00pm

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss