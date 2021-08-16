Indoor mask policy implemented at Dillon Stadium regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fans and stadium personnel will be required to wear a mask in indoor areas of Dillon Stadium at all times regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

The requirement, which was implemented in accordance with the City of Hartford’s recent mask mandate, was announced in a tweet by Hartford Athletic Monday.

The indoor mask policy includes and is not limited to the Brignole Vineyards Cantina and bathrooms throughout the stadium.

Masks are not required outdoors for those who are fully vaccinated.

“Hartford Athletic will continue to work closely with health experts and state and local government officials to maintain a safe and enjoyable gameday experience for fans, staff and players,” the tweet read.