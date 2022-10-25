WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As people spend more on groceries and get less in their cart this year, many will be turning to food banks this Thanksgiving.

The cost of groceries has increased by 13% within the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And as the holidays approach, people are bracing for impact.

“A truckload of peanut butter cost $7,000 more than what it was last year at this time, so that is significant,” Jason Jukubowski, the president and CEO of Foodshare, said.

The Hartford-area food bank holds an annual turkey drive to gather meals for those in need.

This year, it looks like it’ll need 50,000 turkeys. It’s a goal that won’t be easy to reach.

“I know the cost of turkeys are going up, and there is an anticipation that there could be a turkey shortage,” Jukubowski said. “You know, that all contributes to the price inflation that so many of us have seen at the grocery store.”

The USDA predicts that inflation should slow down, but will still be upward of 3.5%.