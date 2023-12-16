WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died in a rollover crash Friday night on Route 20 East in Windsor, state police said.

Troopers responded at around 10:15 p.m. to the scene on Route 20 East. State police said a 2004 Honda Accord EX was traveling in the left lane when, for unknown reasons, the driver struck a light pole and a traffic sign before rolling over and coming to a rest in the grass median.

The passenger, 32-year-old Yashiramarie Santiago of Windsor, was ejected during the crash and later died at a hospital, state police said. According to investigators, she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Windsor, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses should contact Trooper Michael Dean at 860-534-1098 or by email at michael.dean@ct.gov.