PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Injuries have been reported after a crash on I-84 Westbound Friday morning in Plainville, according to state police.

Officers responded to the crash around 8 a.m. on I-84 Westbound between Exits 33 and 32. State police said injuries were reported at the scene but the extent is unknown at this time.

The westbound lanes were shut down for a short time after the crash, but they have since reopened. Drivers can expect delays in the area.

