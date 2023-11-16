EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 84 West in East Hartford, according to state police.

Troopers responded to the crash at 5:45 p.m. on Interstate 84 West near Exits 56 and 55. The area of the highway was shut down for several hours while state police responded to the scene.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the crash involved a tractor-trailer.

Police said the extent of the victim(s) injuries are unknown at this time.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is investigating.

No further information is available at this time.