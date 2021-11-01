Inmate stabbed in the head, neck, back by another inmate at MacDougall-Walker in Suffield

Hartford

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are investigating the report of an inmate assaulting another inmate at MacDougall-Walker CI in Suffield.

On October 30, troopers responded to MacDougall-Walker and determined that inmate Levarr Fraiser allegedly assaulted inmate Christian Kovaciny in the common area. Police determined Fraiser used a homemade edged weapon to stab Kovaciny.

Fraiser stabbed Kovaciny multiple times in the head, neck, and back. Kovaciny is expected to survive.

No additional information was released at this time.

