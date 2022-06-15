HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Office of the Inspector General has released its findings into an officer-involved shooting where a Hartford man was killed in 2020.

On December 29, 2020, Hartford police were called to Gilman Street after a 911 called claimed that an armed man was acting erratically. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man armed with a rifle and a handgun, who was later identified as Shamar Ogman.

Officers told Ogman to drop his weapons, but he did not comply and hid behind a dumpster. According to the report, Ogman raised the rifle and pointed it in the direction of the police.

That’s when Officer Ashley Martinez, a four-year veteran of the force, fired one shot and struck Ogman.

Ogman was brought to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

On June 14, the Office of the Inspector General released his findings, in which he concluded that the use of force was justified under Connecticut law and no further action will be taken.