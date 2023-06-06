HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers will be donating a van to a local nonprofit Tuesday, that will help with meal donations for people dealing with food insecurity and homelessness in Hartford.

Travelers, a provider of home and auto insurance, is donating a refurbished van to Hands On Hartford, that will allow the nonprofit to transport meals and other necessary items to people in need.

The donation is happening Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Travelers auto lab, located at 99 Lamberton Road in Windsor, Connecticut.