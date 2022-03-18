HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a dreary day on Pratt Street Thursday, but after two years away from the office, employees of Travelers Insurance Company were excited to be in downtown Hartford once again.

At Vaughan’s Public House, they were not raising their glasses to a Zoom call, with work from home hopefully a thing of the past for these employees.

“I love being back with everyone. It’s just a great feeling of camaraderie. I have missed this so much,” said Beth Kelly of Hartford.

“Coming back and having the energy and the relationships with everybody, kind of figuring out how to be normal again, it’s kind of nice,” said Jonny Vaughan of Vaughan’s Public House.

Restaurants, pubs and bars were also excited to have the employees back, with the warmer weather and corned beef lifting spirits, along with the Guinness.

“Probably the busiest week downtown in years with the parade on Saturday, UConn playing tonight… St. Patty‘s day in between, perfect storm.”

Just the crowds, having to fight for a beer or wait for a seat — the little nuisances before COVID, now a sign things are good once again.

“I think we are going to have hope, and be happy and I think we are going to have good times ahead. I really believe it.”

Not only are they celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA Tournament, but they are continuing to build on the events in the week to come and they will roll the party right into the weekend.

“You obviously got baseball and soccer starting soon, the theatres, the sports, but beyond that, all of the festivals that make summer in Hartford great,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.