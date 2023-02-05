One person was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in New Haven.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 south was closed early Sunday evening for a multi-vehicle crash, according to Connecticut State Police.

The crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of Exit 32A, according to state police. The highway was closed at Exit 33, as of about 6:30 p.m. The on-ramp at Jennings Road was also closed.

The crash did injure at least one person, according to state police, although it was not immediately known how many were injured, or what the extent of those injuries were.

An accident reconstruction team has been sent to the area.

Further information was not immediately available.