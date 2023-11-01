NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was killed Wednesday night in a hit-and-run in New Britain.

Police said Brenda Catucci, 62, of New Britain, was trying to cross the street near where she lived when she was hit on South Main Street around 9:15 p.m. She was taken to a hospital, where police said she later died.

The driver, 25-year-old Sam Harris, also of New Britain, left the scene after hitting Catucci but was arrested soon after, police said.

Harris faced a judge Thursday in New Britain Superior Court on charges of evading responsibility involving death and other motor vehicle-related charges.

Court documents revealed investigators narrowed in on Harris after seeing a still photo from surveillance video and recognized his car.

“This was known to us due to recent past police contact with Harris where he was at the time in possession of the vehicle,” police reported.

Sam Harris (Photo: New Britain Police Department)

According to the documents, once police were at Harris’ home, he said that “he was coming from the gym, smoked on his way from the gym, was in his white car driving down on South Main Street when out of nowhere his window just busted.”

“He had a crack in the windshield prior to his window busting, and due to the prior crack and cold temperatures, his window just broke,” Harris told police, the court documents stated.

Harris also told police he posted a video to his social media of his windshield being broken.

When Harris was told that he had struck someone in the roadway, “he was in disbelief,” according to the court documents.

Investigators said Harris was driving above the posted speed limit of 25 mph when he allegedly hit Catucci and did not stop or help her.

Harris being held on bond, which the judge set at $1 million. He’s due back in court on Nov. 16.