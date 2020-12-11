Investigation underway after deadly shooting on Hollywood Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Thursday night.

Just after 9 p.m., officers were called to the area of 138 Hollywood Ave. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the unresponsive victim, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers, as well as Hartford Fire and EMS, attempted life-saving measures. However, the victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Those with information should contact Detective Bill Cote of the Hartford Police Major Crimes Division or HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

No other information was released.