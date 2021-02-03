Investigation underway after deadly fire at New Britain apartment complex

 

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating the cause of a deadly 3-alarm fire in New Britain early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex on 85 Spring St.

Officials said one person died and several others were injured; their conditions are unknown. A firefighter also sustained a minor injury.

Deputy Chief Paul Walsh told News 8 that 82 people were inside of the building at the time. Twenty-five were on the top floor, which caught fire.

Six people were rescued or assisted out of the building. Walsh said to escape the smoke, some residents were using windows on the back of the building to try and get out.

“I am devastated by the news that we lost one of our own residents in this fire,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “We send our heartfelt condolences to their friends and family. We are grateful for the quick work of the responding New Britain Fire Department companies for getting the fire under control quickly and preventing its spread to the remaining floors of the apartment complex.”

The fire is out at this time.

Fire units from Hartford, West Hartford, Bristol and UConn provided mutual aid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

