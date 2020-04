NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) -- Friends and family of a Smith College sophomore are telling her "You Need to Calm Down" after she received $3,000 from Taylor Swift.

Jess Buslewicz has been a Swifty since she was 7-years-old. Loving all things Taylor, the Newington resident made a Tumblr in 2014, which was dedicated to Swift herself. The account even got a follow from the pop star, and she has been keeping up with it ever since.