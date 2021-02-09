Investigation underway into death of inmate at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the death of an inmate at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield.

The Department of Correction says Jamari Taylor was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday morning.

Correctional staff immediately initiated life-saving measures on Taylor and activated 911. Shortly after, Taylor died at a local hospital.

The cause of death is unknown at this time. State police are waiting for results of a toxicology screen.

