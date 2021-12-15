Investment specialist group donates over 100 toys, gifts to Salvation Army in West Hartford

Hartford

by: Bill Hall

Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Pond House Cafe in West Hartford.

On Wednesday morning, the investment specialist group Johnson Brunetti donated more than 100 toys and holiday gifts to The Salvation Army. It is part of the company’s annual toy drive to help those in need across the state.

“This is our 10th year of doing the toy drive and our clients participate, they bring us hundreds of toys. We bring in toys, we write a check to support The Salvation Army and all the great work that they do here in Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, and cities around here in Connecticut,” said Joel Johnson of Johnson Brunetti.

For more information on how you can donate to the Salvation Army, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

Hartford

Investment specialist group donates over 100 toys, gifts to Salvation Army in West Hartford

News /

Hartford Fire crews responding to blaze at three-family home on New Britain Ave.

News /

Doctor looks back to one year ago when the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered

News /

West Hartford PD urges public to stay on high alert following recent series of car burglaries

News /

West Hartford PD searching for suspect in car burglary, using video-sharing program to deter future incidents

News /

Panel divided on Mason statue's presence on Capitol

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss