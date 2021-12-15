Investment specialist group donates over 100 toys, gifts to Salvation Army in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at The Pond House Cafe in West Hartford.

On Wednesday morning, the investment specialist group Johnson Brunetti donated more than 100 toys and holiday gifts to The Salvation Army. It is part of the company’s annual toy drive to help those in need across the state.

“This is our 10th year of doing the toy drive and our clients participate, they bring us hundreds of toys. We bring in toys, we write a check to support The Salvation Army and all the great work that they do here in Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, and cities around here in Connecticut,” said Joel Johnson of Johnson Brunetti.

For more information on how you can donate to the Salvation Army, click here.