IRS reminding CT residents about Oct. 15 deadline for taxpayers who asked from extension of 2020 tax returns

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding taxpayers about the upcoming date to file 2020 tax returns.

Around 162,000 Connecticut residents asked for an extension for their tax returns and now have until Oct. 15 to avoid the penalty for filing late.

“While Oct. 15 is the last day for most people to file, some taxpayers may have more time,” said IRS Spokesperson Michael Devine. “Members of the military and others serving in a combat zone normally have 180 days after they leave the combat zone to file and pay any taxes due.”

To avoid delays, the IRS urges everyone to file electronically.

