WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The community came together on Tuesday to hold an Israeli rally for unity at the West Hartford Center.

137 flags from all around the world were lined up on the grass to represent the 137 remaining hostages taken by Hamas.

Community members gathered to sing Israel’s national anthem and say prayers for the hostages. The event was about showing support and hope for loved ones.

“We are hoping to bring home all of the hostages these are innocent people, they haven’t done anything wrong, and they’re not just from Israel, they are from other countries, we have flags here from Thailand to Germany,” said Laura Barash, a West Hartford resident.

Stick with News 8 to hear from the people at the rally later tonight.