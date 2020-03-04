“It definitely has an effect on us:” Connecticut Asian businesses see drop in sales from coronavirus fears

(WTNH) — Coronavirus fears are also impacting Asian owned businesses in Connecticut with many owners reporting a slump ever since the outbreak. Local politicians spent time on Tuesday to shed light on the issue.



Governor Ned Lamont and Attorney General William Tong sat down for dinner at the Shu Restaurant in West Hartford on Tuesday with a clear message for those with coronavirus fears. That message: Asian owned restaurants & businesses are safe. Keep in mind, Connecticut hasn’t even had a case of Coronavirus or COVID-19.



Shu Restaurant and many other Asian-owned restaurants and businesses are seeing a drop in sales between twenty and thirty percent. The manager, Jack Chiang, says his restaurant, which normally booms during dinner time, has been slow since concerns of the coronavirus surfaced.

It’s gotten so bad they’ve had to adjust their hours to make up for it and many worry about the long-term effects.

It definitely has an effect on us. We have lost some business here. We try our best not to fire anybody or let anybody go but we had to cut hours and it’s stressful for everybody. Jack Chiang, Manager, Shu Restaurant, West Hartford

Connecticut is on top of what is going on with COVID-19 and this virus, we have it contained. We are prepared for whatever could happen. Prepare for the worst and hope for the best but that has nothing to do with our great restaurants, our great Chinese restaurants here. Gov. Ned Lamont

The governor and attorney general say the risk is low and encourage consumers to support their local businesses.

Some patrons are still dining despite the misconceptions.