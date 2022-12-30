HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — What’s better than watching a baseball game? Hanging out with some goats, of course.

The Hartford Yard Goats are bringing back their goat yoga sessions at Dunkin Donuts Park in 2023.

Photos courtesy Hartford Yard Goats

Guests will have the chance to take part in an hour-long yoga session in the team’s own indoor batting cages with real goats, provided by Aussakita Acres Farm. The yoga session is hosted by Samadhi Yoga Studios.

Goat Yoga is set to run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2023.

Reserve your spot here.