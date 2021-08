PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – The heat is forcing some restaurants to take a break.

J. Timothy’s Taverne in Plainville has closed indoor dining for Thursday and Friday, but there is a very limited takeout menu available.

The restaurant said the grilling, frying, and sauteing all raise the temperature in the kitchen to excessive levels and their kitchen staff need a break from the intense heat.

This comes as there is an excessive heat warning for most of the state through Friday.