EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer crash closed parts of I-84 East in East Hartford on Tuesday morning.

The crash closed down parts of the highway between exits 55 and 56 as the tractor-trailer is blocking all lanes of traffic, according to state police. They also stated that no injuries have been reported at this time.

Travelers should expect traffic delays in and around this area.

