(WTNH) — Crowds geared up Sunday morning to honor Jamie Knotts, who died of a liver tumor 8 years ago.

The 10th anniversary of Jamie’s Run for Connecticut Children’s took place at 9a.m. in Historical Old Wethersfield.

The run featured a 5k, 3k Charity Walk, and a kids fun run.

The money raised will help pediatric cancer research and supports the families of kids going through treatment.