WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A remembrance ceremony in West Hartford took place Monday to mark one year since the start of the COVID pandemic.

A day-long event was held by the Mandell JCC Greater Hartford. Governor Ned Lamont took part. Participants gave readings and reflection in an effort to embrace the resiliency of the human spirit and show gratitude to frontline workers.

The JCC is holding remembrance events all week. You can find more information here.