NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A thief stole a Jeep Grand Cherokee from a gas station in Newington, according to police.

Officials said that the Jeep was stolen at about 9 p.m. Sunday from the Sunoco on New Britain Avenue. The owner said he’d parked the Jeep at the pumps and entered the store.

The suspects pulled alongside the Jeep in a red Toyota Prius and started to get in, according to police. One of the suspects then pointed a handgun at the Jeep’s owner when he ran out to stop them from stealing the Jeep.

The thieves were able to take off in the Jeep. It was later found on Market Street in Hartford.

The suspects have been identified, but police have not yet publicly named them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Newington police.